Spire Wealth Management Buys 3,638 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 123,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,461 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $1,829,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

