Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 221.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 147.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $103.43 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

