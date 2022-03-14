Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,987 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 39.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after buying an additional 725,796 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after buying an additional 214,760 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.39 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 5.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

