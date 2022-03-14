Spire Wealth Management Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $68.27 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

