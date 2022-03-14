Spire Wealth Management Has $1.15 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 255.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $357,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 480.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 982.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 331,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $265.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $233.92 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.