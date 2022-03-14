Spire Wealth Management Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,158,000 after acquiring an additional 161,574 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 362,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,174,000 after acquiring an additional 331,474 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 503,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,189,000 after purchasing an additional 92,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Shares of SI opened at $123.48 on Monday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

