Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,224 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $15,060,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VGSH opened at $59.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.81 and a 12 month high of $61.64.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGSH)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.