Spire Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSEW. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $62.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84.

