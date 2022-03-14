Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,355 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,444 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 55.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,005 shares of company stock worth $239,773 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Shares of SPLK opened at $122.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

