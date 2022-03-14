Spire Wealth Management Sells 787 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $465.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.43. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $335.20 and a fifty-two week high of $478.00. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

