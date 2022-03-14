Splinterlands Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.94 or 0.06625943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,996.16 or 1.00113118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040909 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

