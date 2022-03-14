Splintershards (SPS) Market Cap Reaches $57.64 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Splintershards has a market cap of $57.64 million and approximately $853,893.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Splintershards has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003128 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000251 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 616,231,347 coins and its circulating supply is 553,019,999 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

