Spores Network Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (SPO)

Spores Network (SPO) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Spores Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spores Network has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $179,085.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spores Network has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.33 or 0.06515105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,593.55 or 0.99815448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040835 BTC.

Spores Network Coin Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,506,556 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spores Network Coin Trading

