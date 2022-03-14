Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of CXM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.65. 638,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,459. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $17,628,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 94,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.77.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

