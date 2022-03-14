StableXSwap Market Cap Achieves $8.21 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableXSwap has a market cap of $8.21 million and $13.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,950.87 or 0.99996838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00068801 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00021603 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001914 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00019127 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About StableXSwap

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

