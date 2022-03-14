Stakenet Hits Market Cap of $3.32 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Stakenet has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $69,025.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00245044 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004184 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000865 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001491 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033644 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00100927 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 128,764,785 coins and its circulating supply is 125,225,740 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

