Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Lowered to GBX 610 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 660 ($8.65) to GBX 610 ($7.99) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.39) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.99) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 611.29 ($8.01).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 484.10 ($6.34) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 522.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 474.11. The stock has a market cap of £14.82 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.73).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

