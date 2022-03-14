Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $80.50

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.50 and last traded at $80.94, with a volume of 113021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Get Starbucks alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,064,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Starbucks by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.