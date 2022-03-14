Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $80.50

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.50 and last traded at $80.94, with a volume of 113021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.73.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,064,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Starbucks by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.