State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Lincoln National by 56.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 532,612 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Lincoln National by 4,209.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 412,534 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 57.8% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 793,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,570,000 after acquiring an additional 290,775 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 95.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,337,000 after acquiring an additional 258,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,598,000 after acquiring an additional 242,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $60.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

