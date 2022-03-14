State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,015,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fair Isaac by 186.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 19.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $463.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $471.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.20. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.