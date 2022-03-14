State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,956 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of United States Cellular worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USM opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.64.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

