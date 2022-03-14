State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.64 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $232.51 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $216.77 and a one year high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.62.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.