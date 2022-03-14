State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.69 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 194.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 56.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $316.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $194,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,862 shares of company stock worth $79,714,697. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

