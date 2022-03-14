State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 349.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,662 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of NetScout Systems worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $31.49 on Monday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.66.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685 in the last three months. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

