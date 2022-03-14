State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.76 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133,459 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE MDU opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

