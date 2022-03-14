State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,290 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 54,382 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2,522.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after buying an additional 1,065,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 145,135 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

