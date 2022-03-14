State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 19,275 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,275 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

