State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 740 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Snowflake by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $9,858,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE:SNOW opened at $180.42 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.93 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.64.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 700,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $240,891,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,716,021 shares of company stock valued at $590,548,501 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.