State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Comerica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,537,000 after buying an additional 84,924 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Comerica by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after buying an additional 188,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comerica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after buying an additional 104,022 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Comerica by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,896,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,263,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Comerica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $88.04 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

