Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $72.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

