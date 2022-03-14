Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.00

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 22073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. The company has a market cap of $868.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,747,000 after buying an additional 212,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

