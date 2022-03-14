Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.00

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 22073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. The company has a market cap of $868.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.88.
About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)
Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Partners (SPLP)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.