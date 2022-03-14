Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.49. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.43.

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$38.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$37.69 and a 1 year high of C$54.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

