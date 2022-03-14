Stellar Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $4.39 billion and $272.82 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00243142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00173663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000965 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,097 coins and its circulating supply is 24,587,652,972 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

