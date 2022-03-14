Stem (NYSE:STEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.68

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 57329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STEM. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $775,950.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $90,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,750 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stem by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,426 shares during the last quarter. General Electric Co. bought a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,378,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stem by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,961,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Stem by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,082,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 875,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

