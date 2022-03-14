Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Stepan worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 53.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stepan in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Stepan by 33.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 82.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCL opened at $95.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.79. Stepan has a 52-week low of $95.78 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $610.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

