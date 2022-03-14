stETH (STETH) Price Reaches $704.92 on Major Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.75 or 0.06554906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,677.26 or 0.99980742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00040774 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

