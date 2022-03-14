Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Update

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the February 13th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 644,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SF. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,647,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,619,000 after buying an additional 743,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,732,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,428,000 after buying an additional 90,268 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,638,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,814,000 after buying an additional 368,025 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,305,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,388,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,937,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,415,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SF traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 525,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,291. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

