Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $118.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.30.

NYSE:RCL opened at $68.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,262,000 after acquiring an additional 734,952 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,506,000 after acquiring an additional 139,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,524,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after acquiring an additional 860,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $140,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

