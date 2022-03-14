Stifel Nicolaus Lowers SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target to $16.00

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s previous close.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $442.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. Research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 74,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 719,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.