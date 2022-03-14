Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 14th (ADDYY, ATY, AVDX, AVYA, AWH, BARK, BCPC, BMRRY, BURL, CCU)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 14th:

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil. “

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a buy rating.

