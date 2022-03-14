Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 14th (BATS, BAYRY, BBOX, BDEV, BKG, BWY, BYG, CBOX, CPG, CRST)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 14th:

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get British American Tobacco plc alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 740 ($9.70) price target on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,429 ($71.13) price target on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 4,550 ($59.62) price target on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) price target on the stock.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on the stock.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,667 ($34.94) target price on the stock.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,080 ($14.15) target price on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 1,675 ($21.95) price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Morses Club (LON:MCL) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 3,090 ($40.49) price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 840 ($11.01) target price on the stock.

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 1,480 ($19.39) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.