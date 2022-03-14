Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 14th (BATS, BAYRY, BBOX, BDEV, BKG, BWY, BYG, CBOX, CPG, CRST)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 14th:

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 740 ($9.70) price target on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,429 ($71.13) price target on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 4,550 ($59.62) price target on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) price target on the stock.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on the stock.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,667 ($34.94) target price on the stock.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,080 ($14.15) target price on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 1,675 ($21.95) price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Morses Club (LON:MCL) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 3,090 ($40.49) price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 840 ($11.01) target price on the stock.

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 1,480 ($19.39) price target on the stock.

