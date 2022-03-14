Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 14th (ACST, AG, AI, CAH, CRHKY, DEA, ECOM, EDU, EGRX, EMAN)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 14th:

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Resources Enterprise, Limited is engaged in retail, beverage, food processing, distribution, and property investment businesses. The retail business of the Company includes the operation of supermarket and logistics, retail stores and other stores for the distribution of traditional Chinese arts and crafts products, antiques, luxury goods, nutritious products, pharmaceutical products and general merchandise. Its beverage business provides breweries and purified water. The company’s food processing and distribution business engages in the research and development, production, processing, wholesale, retail, transportation, and international trading of food products, abattoir and livestock raising operations. It provides meat products and aquatic products. The company’s investment property business owns rental property portfolio for commercial, retail, industrial, and office use. China Resources Enterprise, Limited is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enveric Biosciences Inc. is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavoring to enhance the lives of Cancer Treatments with novel cannabinoid medicines. Enveric Biosciences Inc., formerly known as AMERI Holdings Inc., is based in NAPLES, Fla. “

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

