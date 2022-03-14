Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 14,123 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 988% compared to the average daily volume of 1,298 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS stock traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.02. 6,098,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GDS has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in GDS by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,960 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,400,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,833,000 after buying an additional 291,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after buying an additional 1,446,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,323,000 after buying an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.