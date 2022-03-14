Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Put Options (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 9,971 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 914% compared to the average volume of 983 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter worth $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYTE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 419,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.83. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $935.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYTE shares. Cowen dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

