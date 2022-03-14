Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,810 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 832% compared to the average volume of 409 put options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 16.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 969,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 57,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,794 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $45.16. 2,063,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,420. LKQ has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

