StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.89

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 2244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Banco Santander downgraded StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Grupo Santander cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCo (STNE)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.