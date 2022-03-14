StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.89

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 2244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Banco Santander downgraded StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Grupo Santander cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after acquiring an additional 361,765 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 700,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 295,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 527,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 378,171 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

