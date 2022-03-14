STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.60

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 83094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,435,000 after buying an additional 240,757 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 96,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.