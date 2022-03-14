STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) to Release Earnings on Monday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.83 million, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.99. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSKN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating ) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.17% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

