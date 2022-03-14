STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) to Release Earnings on Monday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.83 million, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.99. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSKN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.
About STRATA Skin Sciences (Get Rating)
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
