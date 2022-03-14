Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Update

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

MSC opened at $4.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $536.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.77. Studio City International has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

