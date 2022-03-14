Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 185,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,401,635 shares.The stock last traded at $6.80 and had previously closed at $6.57.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.