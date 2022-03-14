Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 185,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,401,635 shares.The stock last traded at $6.80 and had previously closed at $6.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,957,000 after acquiring an additional 563,807 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after buying an additional 789,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

